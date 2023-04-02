SoundHound AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 11,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 7,176 call options.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock worth $734,964 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of SOUN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3,813.52% and a negative net margin of 370.63%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

