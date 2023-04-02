SoundHound AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 11,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the average daily volume of 7,176 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 293,614 shares of company stock worth $734,964 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SoundHound AI Stock Up 40.1 %
Shares of SOUN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3,813.52% and a negative net margin of 370.63%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
