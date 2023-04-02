Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,757 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,900,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roderick Wong acquired 1,808,512 shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $18,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,085,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Roderick Wong acquired 1,808,512 shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $18,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,085,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

