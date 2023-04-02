Spartan Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) by 9,727.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of XPDB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

