Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $177,000 Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 41,797.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

PLMI opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

