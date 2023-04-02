Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Parabellum Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRBM. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,849,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Parabellum Acquisition alerts:

Parabellum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PRBM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Parabellum Acquisition Profile

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parabellum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parabellum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.