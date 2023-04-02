Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $296,000 in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJAC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. Jackson Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

