Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 26.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 294.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

