Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FutureTech II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FutureTech II Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

