Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.
Nutrien Trading Up 1.6 %
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
