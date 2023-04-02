Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClimateRock by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in ClimateRock by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 343,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. ClimateRock has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

