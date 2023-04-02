Spartan Fund Management Inc. Trims Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

RADI stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

