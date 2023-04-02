Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.19, but opened at $65.62. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 25,123 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

