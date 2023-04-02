Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £9,993.06 in Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) insider Innes Smith sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95), for a total value of £9,993.06 ($12,277.99).

Shares of LON SPR opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.14. Springfield Properties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £97.17 million, a PE ratio of 630.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.18.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

