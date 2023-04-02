Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 102,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

