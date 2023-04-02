Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of STEM opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stem will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem in the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

