Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target to C$14.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AYASF stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

