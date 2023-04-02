Stifel Nicolaus Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $37.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.