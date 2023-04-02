Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average daily volume of 5,644 call options.

Insider Transactions at ViewRay

In related news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

