Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance Call Options (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 32,628 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 22,204 call options.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

