StockNews.com Downgrades Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Sell

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Clearfield Stock Up 4.3 %

CLFD stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

