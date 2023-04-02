StockNews.com Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

