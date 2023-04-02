StockNews.com Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.13 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.