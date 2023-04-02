StockNews.com Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.33. The company has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

