StockNews.com Lowers ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ODP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ODP stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.83. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ODP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ODP by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.