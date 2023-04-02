StockNews.com Upgrades The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to “Strong-Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

CI opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average is $302.68. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

