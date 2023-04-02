Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $320.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $284.07 and last traded at $283.74, with a volume of 175104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $280.71.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.