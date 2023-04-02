Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,494.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

