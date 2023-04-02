Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 1,211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,494.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
