SVB Leerink Weighs in on Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.
Vincerx Pharma Price Performance
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
