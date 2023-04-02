Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $426.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.72. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

