Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.