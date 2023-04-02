Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,251 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Taboola.com worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taboola.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 155,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $371.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.37 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

