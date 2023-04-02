Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.88.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.3 %
TTWO opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after acquiring an additional 547,535 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
