TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of TAL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 634,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

