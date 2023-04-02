Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TELDF. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.