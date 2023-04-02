Telsey Advisory Group Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

PVH Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.16 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

