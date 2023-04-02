Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the blue-jean maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

LEVI stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 576,242 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 426,797 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,043 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

