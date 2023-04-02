Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,710 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.06% of Tenaris worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TS. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

