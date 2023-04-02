Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

