The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.774 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

NYSE BNS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

