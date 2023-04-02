The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $224.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

