The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

