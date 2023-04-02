The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.07.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

