The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $295.12 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

