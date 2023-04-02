The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

TJX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.



