The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.