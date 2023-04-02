The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TD opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

