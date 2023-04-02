Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TMO opened at $576.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

