Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $249,200.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,562,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,245,256.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

