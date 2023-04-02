Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 26.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 26.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 7,711,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,826,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Titan Medical Trading Down 26.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,857,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 493,422 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

