Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 626 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERX stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

