Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 21,623 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $92.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

